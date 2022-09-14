Sep 14, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Vikram Kesavabhotla - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Awesome. I think we'll go ahead and get started here. Thanks, everybody, for joining us at the Baird Healthcare Conference this week. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Vikram Kesavabhotla. I'm 1 of our senior research analyst here at Baird. I lead our coverage of the health care technology and services space.



Very excited today to be hosting Certara at our conference. Joining us from the company is Andy Schemick, Chief Financial Officer. We're going to start off with a quick presentation for Andy, just giving an overview of the business and then we're going to dive into some Q&A from there. Just to level set, we have about 30 minutes scheduled for this conversation, and we'll try to cover as much as we can.



So with that, Andy, if you want to get started, and that we'll go from there.



Andrew Schemick - Certara, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Thank you. Appreciate that. I'm Andy Schemick, Chief Financial Officer of Certara. I've