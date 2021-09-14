Sep 14, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Rob Owens with Piper Sandler. I'd like to welcome management team from Confluent for our next session. Joining me from the company is its CFO, Steffan Tomlinson. Steffan, welcome. Good to see you.



Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



Great to see you. Thanks so much for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystAbsolutely. So first off, congrats on the recent IPO in June. And I guess given that you're newly public, some investors are still really learning the story. So for those not familiar, can you give us the quick elevator pitch? What's the problem you're solving? Who uses your product? And how do they use it?- Confluent, Inc. - CFOSure. As you know, data in today's modern businesses, it's in constant motion. And data