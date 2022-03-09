Mar 09, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



All right. Let's get started. I am Sanjit Singh, the infrastructure software analyst on the Morgan Stanley software team. We are super happy to have the management team of Confluent. We have CEO, Jay Kreps; CFO, Steffan Tomlinson. And we're going to talk about what I think is a really exciting story. They just went public last year and is putting up pretty exceptional growth. We're going to talk about the opportunity that they're going to go after.



Before I do that, let me just get through some disclosures super quick. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPAnd with that, Jay, maybe to sort of frame out this conversation, can you give us the