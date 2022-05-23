May 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
All right. Let's get started. Hi, everyone. This is Pinjalim. I work with Mark in the software research team at JPMorgan, and I'm delighted to have here Jay Kreps. He's the CEO and Co-Founder of Confluent. Jay, welcome to the conference.
Edward Kreps - Confluent, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thanks for having me. Happy to be here.
Questions and Answers:Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Great. I don't know -- I was just telling you I was actually a little bit of a nerd, so I played around with Kafka for some time and created some topics, and it's fascinating. But let's start with maybe give us a little bit of a background on yourself and maybe on Confluent, a few lines, just for people who may not know about the company.
Edward Kreps - Confluent, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Yes, happy to do it. So the open source technology is Kafka. The company is