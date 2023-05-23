May 23, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

All right. Let's get started then. Hi, everyone. I'm Pinjalim Bora, SMID Cap software analyst at JPMorgan. I'm delighted to have here with me Jay Kreps, CEO, Co-Founder of Confluent. Jay, welcome to the conference.



Thanks for having me.



Let's start with a little bit of intro, maybe briefly introduce yourself and maybe talk a little bit about Confluent for the people in the audience who might not know about it.



Yes. Happy to do it. So I'm Jay Kreps. I'm the CEO, one of the co-founders. Confluent is about 8 years old. It was founded around an open-source technology called Kafka that I helped to create when I was at LinkedIn. And Kafka is a piece of data infrastructure, but it's a little different from most data infra