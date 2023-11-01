Nov 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Shane Xie - Confluent, Inc. - IR Officer
Hi, everyone. Welcome to the Confluent Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Shane Xie from Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Jay Kreps, Co-Founder and CEO; and Rohan Sivaram, CFO.
During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, sales strategy, financial performance and future prospects, including statements regarding our financial guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Further information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ is included in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these statements after today's call, except as required by law.
Unless stated otherwise, certain financial measures used on today's call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis, and all comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis. We use the
Q3 2023 Confluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
