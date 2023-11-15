Nov 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

All right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. I'm really excited for this one. It's one I've been looking forward to for a bit here. It's Confluent, a company that I've known for a long time and we at RBC use it internally here. And so we're excited to have Jay with us today and joining Jay on stage, Anurag Sehgal. You can introduce yourself in a second, but he runs kind of all things data for us here at RBC. And so I thought it'd be a great opportunity to not only talk to Jay about some questions, but also get sort of a kind of an end user's perspective to the relevancy of Confluent and Kafka and Flink and all things data. And so that was sort of the agenda here today.



- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - AnalystSo maybe, Jay, I'll start with you. Let's just start at a very high level. There's a lot of things that we can talk about following the quarter. But I think your data -- your view on data streaming and now data processing,