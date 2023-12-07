Dec 07, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Thank you for joining us. I'm really happy to have Rohan here from Confluent.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystThe -- if you think a lot, Rohan, a lot of stuff happened in the last few weeks and you guys are more on cycle. And so people keep to -- tend to forget, because we had off-cycle guys now, and it's like -- everyday here look like a crazy movement. If you think about like to get everyone back up to speed, can you talk a little bit about your Q3? What you saw there and then we'll just take it from there?- Confluent, Inc. - CFOYes, for sure. First of all, great to see you and thank you for having us, and good afternoon to everyone. Well, when I think our Q3 quarter, it was a solid quarter, in general. We had a continued momentum from a top line perspective, grew north of 30% and we improved our margins by 22 percentage points. And while we were doing this, we