Feb 12, 2019 / 06:40PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the 20th Annual CrÃ©dit Suisse Financial Services Forum here in Key Biscayne. My name is Craig Siegenthaler, and I cover the asset management brokerage here at CrÃ©dit Suisse, and it's my pleasure to introduce Kewsong Lee.



Kew is Co-CEO of The Carlyle Group which he assumed from David Rubenstein and Bill Conway last year. He also Chairs the Executive Committee and is a member of the Board. In 2013, Kew joined Carlyle as its Deputy CIO, and in 2016, he became Head of the firm's Global Credit business.



Carlyle is one of the largest alternative asset manager in the world, with $216 billion in assets under management. The firm has a large well-known private equity business. But over the last decade, Carlyle has been focused on building out its credit, Real Assets and Investment Solutions business too.



Kew, thank you so much for coming.



Kewsong Lee - The Carlyle Group L.P. - Co-CEO & Director of Carlyle Group Mana