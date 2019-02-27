Feb 27, 2019 / 05:45PM GMT

William R. Katz - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD



Yes, I'm Bill Katz from Citi. I cover the asset managers, broker dealers and have oversight for the exchange as well and my associate, Ben Herbert, actually has primary coverage there. Fascinating our panel just before on digitalization and technology, and how it's transforming financial services including asset managers. And now we are going to sort of bring it back and talk on another alternative manager and really pleased to have part of the management team here from Carlyle Group with us today. Just to my left is Curt Buser, the CFO, and then just on the other side of Curt, is Dan Harris, who is the Head of IR and very patient with a guy like me, when we start talking about the story. Before -- Curt has been with the firm, I think, since 2004, he was the Managing Director and the Chief Accounting Officer. And then was promoted to CFO, I think in late 2014. And Dan has some sell side experience on the other side as well. So with that, gentleman, thank you so much for coming today.



Questions and Answers: