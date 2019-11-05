Nov 05, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT

Michael Roger Carrier - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



Next company, the Carlyle Group, which is a leading alternative asset manager. With us today from Carlyle is Glenn Youngkin, co-CEO. Glenn has been at Carlyle for over 20 years serving in a variety of roles, including being the President and Chief Operating Officer, the Interim Principal Financial Officer, the Global Head of the Industrial Sector Investment team. The Head of the U.K. Buyout Team and a member of the U.S. team, among others.



Glenn was instrumental in taking Carlyle public and has been working with the team more recently to grow the business across segments, increase the level of fee-related earnings and make the shift from a partnership to a C-corp in 2020. Glenn, thanks for being here today. He's going to give us a short presentation, and then we'll do some Q&A.



Glenn A. Youngkin - Carlyle Group L.P. - Co-CEO & Director of Carlyle Group Management L.L.C.- General Partner



Thank you, Mike. Appreciate it. Thank you, everybody, for being here. This is always a gr