Q1 2020 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Carlyle Group First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to like to hand the conference over to your host Mr. Daniel Harris. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Tiffany. Good morning. And welcome to Carlyle's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are our Co-Chief Executive Officers, Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.



Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance and undue reliance