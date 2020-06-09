Jun 09, 2020 / 02:15PM GMT

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, Morgan Stanley's brokers and asset managers analyst. Thanks for joining us this morning at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.



Before we get started, I've been asked to direct your attention to important disclosures on the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions about these disclosures, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So with that out of the way, welcome to our fireside chat with The Carlyle Group. And this morning, we have with us Glenn Youngkin, Carlyle's Co-CEO. Glenn has been with the company for over 24 years and is Co-CEO, along with Kewsong Lee. As many of you know, Carlyle is a diversified alternative asset manager with about $220 billion of client assets under management today across private equity, real estate, real assets, credit and investment solutions. Glenn, welcome. Thanks for joining us today.



Glenn A. Yo