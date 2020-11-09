Nov 09, 2020 / 08:20PM GMT

Michael Roger Carrier - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back to the BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference. I'm Mike Carrier, the research analyst covering the brokers, asset managers and exchanges at BofA, and I hope you're all doing well.



Our next company up is The Carlyle Group. And with us today is Curt Buser, Carlyle's Chief Financial Officer. Curt, thanks for being with us today.



Curtis L. Buser - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CFO



Hey, Mike. Really appreciate you having me on. Thank you.



Michael Roger Carrier - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



(Operator Instructions) Curt, maybe just to kick it off, given your unique perspective across different economies, different markets and a fairly dynamic macro backdrop that we're in right now, I just wanted to get your perspective on some of the nuances that we're seeing in terms of valuations in the public markets, in the private markets and whether that makes sense just given what