Q4 2020 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Carlyle Group Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host for today, Mr. Daniel Harris, you may begin.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call is our Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release. Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statements are based on curre