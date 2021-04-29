Q1 2021 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Carlyle Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Daniel Harris. Please go ahead.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Mary. Good morning and welcome to Carlyle's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.



Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statemen