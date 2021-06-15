Jun 15, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst



Before we get started, I've been asked to direct your attention to important disclosures on the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to Morgan Stanley's Financials Conference. I'm Mike Cyprys, equity analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges for Morgan Stanley Research. And welcome to our fireside chat with The Carlyle Group.



We're excited to have here with us live in person Kewsong Lee, CEO of The Carlyle Group. As many of you know, Carlyle is a global investment firm with about $260 billion of client assets under management. Kew, thanks so much for joining us live today.



Kewsong Lee - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CEO & Director



It's great to be here, great to be doing this live and in person.



Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley