Nov 10, 2021 / 08:20PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and it's my pleasure to introduce Curt Buser. Curt is the CFO of the Carlyle Group. Curt joined Carlyle in 2004 and served as the firm's Chief Accounting Officer until 2014 and then CFO for the last 7 years. Prior to Carlyle, Curt was a partner with Ernst & Young, he is also an alumni of Georgetown University.



Good afternoon, Curt. Thank you for joining us today.



Curtis L. Buser - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CFO



Craig, thanks for having us. I really appreciate the opportunity.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



So I just wanted to start with a little background on Carlyle before Curt takes over. It's one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with almost $300 billio