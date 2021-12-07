Dec 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Great. Well, good morning, everybody, and thanks, everyone, for joining us here live. Next up, I would like to welcome Kewsong Lee, CEO of the Carlyle Group.



Earlier this year, at its Investor Day, Carlyle set a number of goals, which included raising over $130 billion of capital through 2024 and essentially doubling the firm's earnings power and FRE. After a record year on multiple fronts in 2021, the firm is well on its way to exceeding these original targets, and we look forward to speaking with Kew today on what's in store for '22 and of course, getting your perspectives on the private market.



So welcome. Thank you so much for being here. It's really great to see you here in person.



Kewsong Lee - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks for having me. Good morning to all of you here. It's great to do this in person.



Questions and Answers:

