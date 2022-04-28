Q1 2022 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Carlyle Group First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - Partner & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and detailed earnings presentation, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.carlyle.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our website. We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconci