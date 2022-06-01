Jun 01, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director in Equity Research



So for our next presentation, we are very excited to have the CFO from Carlyle Group with us today, Curt Buser. For those of you who don't know, Carlyle is one the largest alternative asset managers with $325 billion in assets under management with a well-diversified product range across private equity, real estate, natural resources, credit and investment solutions, for which Curt is going to provide a lot more detail in his presentation.



Curt has been the Carlyle CFO since the end of 2014, after having joined Carlyle 10 years prior to that, in 2004, as the firm's Chief Accounting Officer. He's also a member of Carlyle's leadership and operating committees. And then prior to joining Carlyle, Curt was an audit partner at Ernst & Young and before that at Arthur Andersen, starting his career in 1985.



So in our format today, we'll include a presentation from Curt, and then we'll open it up to Q&A afterwards.



So without further ado, let's welcome Curt to the podium.



Curt