Jun 01, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Michael Patrick Davitt - Bernstein Autonomous LLP



My name is Patrick Davitt. I'm the U.S. asset manager analyst here at Autonomous. As a reminder, if you have any questions, please put them into Pigeonhole on your phones, and I'll try to pepper them in as appropriate at the end.



So it's my pleasure to welcome Carlyle's new CEO, Harvey Schwartz.



Harvey Mitchell Schwartz - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CEO & Director



Hey, Patrick. Great to be here, everyone. Thank you.



Michael Patrick Davitt - Bernstein Autonomous LLP



For those of you that don't know, in his previous life, Harvey was co-head of Goldman Securities division and then its CFO. So I think this is your first big conference back on the scene, so welcome back to the Thunderdome.



Harvey Mitchell Schwartz - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CEO & Director



Great to be here.



Michael Patrick Davitt - Bernstein Autonomous LLP



I'm sure you missed these little get-togethers.

