Q4 2019 TCG BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TCG BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel F. Harris - TCG BDC, Inc. - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Daniel. Good morning then, and welcome to TCG BDC's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Last night, we issued an earnings press release and detailed earnings presentation with our quarterly results, a copy of which is available on TCG BDC's Investor Relations website. Following our remarks today, we will hold a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors.



This call is being webcast, and replay will be available on our website. Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statem