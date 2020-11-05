Q3 2020 TCG BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TCG BDC, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference to your speaker today, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel F. Harris - TCG BDC, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to TCG BDC's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Last night we issued an earnings press release and detailed earnings presentation with our quarterly results, a copy of which is available on the TCG BDC Investor Relations website. Following our remarks today, we will hold a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors.



This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our website. Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statements are based on current management expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our annual rep