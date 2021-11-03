Nov 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TCG BDC, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Allison Rudary. Please go ahead.
Allison Rudary - TCG BDC,Inc. - Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to TCG BDC's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Last night, we issued an earnings press release and detailed earnings presentation with our quarterly results, a copy of which is available on TCG BDC's Investor Relations website. Following our remarks today, we will hold a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.
Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be pl
Q3 2021 TCG BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...