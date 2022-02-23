Q4 2021 TCG BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Allison Rudary - TCG BDC, Inc. - Head, IR



Good morning, and welcome to TCG BDC's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Last night, we issued an earnings press release and detailed earnings presentation with our quarterly results, a copy of which is available on TCG BDC's Investor Relations website.



Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statements are based on current management expectations, and they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, inclu