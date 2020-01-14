Jan 14, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan and very happy to be introducing Coherus today. From Coherus, we have the company's President and CEO, Denny Lanfear.



With that, I'll turn it over to Denny.



Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Chris. Let me first, of course, apprise you of the forward-looking statements and direct you to Coherus' various SEC filings, which address the various risks and so on with each of our products.



So today, I'm going to start talking about delivering on the promise of biosimilars. We founded this company, it'll be 10 years in September. And I think it's a good time, a year after launching UDENYCA, to take a step back and see how the biosimilar landscape has evolved. And I'm going to talk to you about the success of Coherus, particularly with UDENYCA, which we know, of course, was a breakthrough biosimilar product.



I'll go on and talk about our oncology