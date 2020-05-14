May 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Chris McCarthy -



Thank you all for joining Day 3 of the Bank of America Health Care Conference. Up next, we have Coherus BioScience.



Presenting will be Denny Lanfear, CEO. This is Chris McCarthy speaking from the equity sales and trading desk. I'm a specialty salesperson in health care. Denny will be presenting, but you can ask questions via Veracast which, if there are any at the end, we will post to management.



Denny, thanks so much.



Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you very much. Let me first start my remarks indicating that all statements made by the company are forward-looking statements. They are subject to the customary qualifications and all statements made are subject to the company's SEC filings, including our most recent. Thank you.



So let me first talk a little bit about the company's position with UDENYCA, which has been the most successful biosimilar product to date and how the company intends to leverage the success of UDENYCA across a broad range of other biosimilars over the