Q3 2021 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

McDavid Stilwell - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier announcing our 2021 third quarter results. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences website.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to advance our biosimilar and immuno-oncology product candidates through development and registration. Our commercialization of UDENYCA and other potential products in the future, our ability to meet our R&D and SG&A expense guidance for 2021 as well as our uses of capital, all of which involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ from