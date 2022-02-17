Q4 2021 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. We issued our press release earlier announcing our 2021 fourth quarter and full year results. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences' website. Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to advance our product candidates through development and registration, the status of our product candidate clinical profile, our timing and ability to commercialize our products and product candidates in the future. Our R&D and SG&A ex