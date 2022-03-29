Coherus BioSciences Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

McDavid Stilwell - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at the Coherus 2022 Analyst Day Event. We are excited to have you here and to be in person.



Before we get started, I'll point out that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These events include, but are not limited to statements regarding achieving future cash flows in our portfolio; our long-term growth; our ability to achieve a leading market position in immuno-oncology revenue growth, profitability, expenses, total addressable market, market share and other financial projections; timing or potential for future regulatory filings or approvals for various indications; our ability to launch future products; safety and efficacy of toripalimab and our other product candidates; Coherus' outlook in future years such as 2026, PD-1 market projections and Coherus' ability to advance early-stage assets in development.



All of the forward-looking statements we make in the presentation involve substantial risks and unc