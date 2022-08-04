Q2 2022 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Marek Ciszewski -



Thank you, Mandeep. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier announcing our financial results for the second quarter of 2022. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences website and is also attached to our Form 8-K.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to launch multiple new products, our ability to generate sufficient sales to achieve revenue growth and profitability, our SG&A and R&D expense guidance, our projected market share, our 2026 top line projections, our projections about the market opportunities and our ability to advance our product candidates and successfully launch our products according to our projected time