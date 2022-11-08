Q3 2022 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to gain approval for multiple new products and launch them, timing of the end of our decline in revenue and timing of our ability to gain market share for any of our approved products, expectations about revenue growth, projections of expenses and revenue,