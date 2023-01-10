Jan 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be introducing Coherus today. From the company, we have Denny Lanfear, President and CEO, who's going to make some opening remarks, and then we'll jump into a Q&A session with the broader management team after that. So with that, over to you, Denny.



Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Chris, and thank you all for joining us today. Let me first apprise you of our forward-looking statements and direct you to the company's SEC filings. So I will try to remember to call out the slide numbers for those of you on the webcast since it's not concurrently broadcast. So today, I'm first going to talk a little bit and summarize the company's strategy. And then I'm going to talk about the ophthalmology franchise, which is evolving, our oncology franchise. I'll make a few comments about YUSIMRY, and then I'll focus a bit on the company's I-O franchise befor