Q4 2022 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Marek Ciszewski - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Latif, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. This release can be found on the Coherus Biosciences website and is also attached to our Form 8-K. Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to gain approval for multiple new products and launched them, the ability of the FDA to complete required inspections in China for our BLA for toripalimab, timing of the end of our decline in revenues and timing of our ability to gain market share for any of our approved products; expectations about revenue gro