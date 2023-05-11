May 11, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Bhavin Patel - BofA Securities, Research Division - Team Developer



Yes. My name is Bhavin Patel, one of the biopharma analysts here at BofA. I'm here with Denny, CEO of Coherus.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Team DeveloperSo to jump right into the Q&A. You reported 1Q, and the stock is down to about $5 a share trading at 52-week lows. And I wanted to get your thoughts on what do you think is the reason? And is it an overreaction to the maybe miss on UDENYCA?- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEOWell, sure. I think it's a little overdone. Frankly, I've had better weeks than this week. But I think you have to put it in perspective in the long-term view of the company. Q1 was the last quarter in which we had only one undifferentiated presentation for UDENYCA. So this is a market in which we've said many times there was additional competitors and entrants. And that put significant pressure on competitive pricing dynamics and so