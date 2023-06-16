Jun 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Marek Ciszewski - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Latanya, and good morning, everybody. Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding the proposed transaction for the terms of the agreement and plan of merger among Coherus BioSciences and Surface Oncology and their affiliates. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business combination and related matters, including, but not limited to, satisfaction of closing conditions, prospective performance and opportunities with respect to Coherus or Surface, post-closing operations and the outlook for the company's businesses, Coherus', Surface's or the combined company's targets, plans and objectives or goals for future operations, including those related to