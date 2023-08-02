Q2 2023 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherus BioSciences Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Marek Ciszewski. Please go ahead.



Marek Ciszewski - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Cory, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our financial results for the second quarter of 2023. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences website and is also attached to the Form 8-K that we filed with the SEC today.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include but are not limited to our ability to gain approval for multiple new products and launch them, projections of expenses and revenues, projections of future market share for any product, our expectation for a market opportunity for any indication, our expec