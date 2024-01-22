Coherus BioSciences Inc Conference Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Jami Taylor Coherus BioSciences Inc-Head of IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am Jamie Taylor, Head of Investor Relations at Coherus. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing the divestiture of our similarly ophthalmology franchise to Sandoz in a $170 million upfront all cash deal.



That announcement is the sole and primary topic of this call with us today to offer insight into this news is Denny Lanfear, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coherus. Available during the Q&A portion of our call today are Bryan