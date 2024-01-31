Q4 2023 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, January 31, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.



Charles S. Ives - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Donna, and good afternoon, everyone.



On the call with me today is Dave Bozeman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Zechmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. Dave and Mike will provide a summary of our fourth quarter results and our expense guidance for 2024. Arun will provide an update on our initiatives to improve the customer and carrier experience, improve operating leverage and increase focus on revenue management, and Dave will share the findings from his initial diagnosis of the company. From there, we will open the call up for questions.



Our earnings presentation slides are supplemental to our earnings releas