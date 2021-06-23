Jun 23, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Andy Barish - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Hello, everyone. It's Andy Barish, the senior restaurant analyst here at Jefferies. And we are very pleased to have Chuy's with us up next; the CEO, Steve Hislop; and CFO, Jon Howie. The brand has come through the pandemic very well.



And I will turn it over to Steve just for a quick review of the big pivot to off-premise and kind of what surprised you. Although you had started to see some nice demand and growth in that business, give us a sense of how things progressed pretty quickly last year.



Steve Hislop - Chuy's Holdings - Inc. - President and CEO



Sure. And who we are is a little concept based out of Austin. We have 95 stores in 17 states. And we ended the year 2019 at a pretty consistent year, throughout the year around a 3% sales increase. And that continued for us into the first quarter of 2020.



And then March happened. And it happened about the last couple weeks of the quarter. And we were trending the exact same way as 2019, and then we had to really pivot to basically pan