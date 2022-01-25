Jan 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Andy Barish - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Thanks. Good morning. We're happy to have the Chuy's management team with us next. Steve Hislop, CEO; Jon Howie, CFO. Natalie Harden is in the room as well on Jon's finance team. And thanks, guys, for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC - AnalystWanted to start off just on the people side of things, both the near term kind of Omicron challenges, but then taking it up at a little bit of a higher level on how your culture differentiates and allows for better turnover and things like that. But let's start out on the near term, what you've seen in terms of the Omicron curve of impact on staffing.- Chuy'- Inc. - President & CEOYes, at the end of the day, the Omicron COVID is probably the most contagious one we have seen yet. One good thing about that, we've seen more of the common cold attributes of it than anything else. So it's not very -- not people getting very sick. But at the end of the day,