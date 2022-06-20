Jun 20, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Andy Barish - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Thanks. Hi, everyone. We are pleased to have Steve Hislop, the CEO; and Jon Howie the CFO of Chuy's. Chuy's is on its way hopefully to being a national Tex-Mex brand in the casual dining category. It provides a very differentiated experience of great value and has come through the pandemic actually with flying colors.



Let me just turn it over to Steve first for those of you not familiar with the brand, what Chuy's is all about, how they are thinking about growth the next few years.



Steve Hislop - Chuy's Holdings - Inc. - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board



Sure. Thank you, Andy. We are a little Tex-Mex concept that started 1982 in Austin, Texas. We have fresh, authentic Mexican, Tex-Mex-inspired cuisine, considerable dining value and broad customer appeal, upbeat atmosphere, irreverent brand definitely differentiates our concept. And we have a flexible business model with industry-leading unit economics.



Again, everything we do is fresh. We do everything