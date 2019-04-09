Apr 09, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Peter F. Cohen - Colliers International Group Inc. - Vice Chairman & Lead Director



Good afternoon. If I could ask everyone to take a seat, please. Good afternoon and welcome. I am Peter Cohen, the Vice Chairman and Lead Director of the Board of Directors of Colliers International Group Inc. I will be acting as Chair of this meeting.



Before we can begin the official part of the meeting, allow me to introduce the people here with me today. Jay Hennick, our Chairman, CEO and also a Director. Next to him is John Friedrichsen, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Matthew Hawkins, the Corporate Secretary. Let me also introduce the members of our Board who are here with us today. We have Kathy Lee. We have -- please rise, Kathy. They can you see in case they have any questions. Jack Curtin; the Honorable Stephen Harper; and I can't see, is that Mike Harris back there? Mike Harris, used to be honorable, he's still honorable, provincially honorable. Okay.



Before we begin the formal part of the meeting, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for joining us here today. I would al