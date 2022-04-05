Apr 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Colliers International Group Inc. Please note that the meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce Peter Cohen, Vice Chairman and Lead Director of Colliers. Mr. Cohen, the floor is yours.



Peter Cohen -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Please allow me to introduce myself again, I'm Peter Cohen, the Vice Chairman and Lead Director of Colliers International Group Inc. I will be acting as the Chair of this meeting.



Before we begin the official part of the meeting, allow me to introduce those members of Colliers management team that are also attending this meeting virtually. Jay Hennick, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christian Mayer, the Chief Financial Officer; Matthew Hawkins, the Corporate Secretary; and Lynda Cralli, the Assistant Corporate Secretary.



Before we begin the formal part of the meeting, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for joining us virtually today. Following the conduct of the formal business of today's meeting, we will