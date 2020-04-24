Q1 2020 Civista Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Dennis G. Shaffer - Civista Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. This is Dennis Shaffer, and I would like to thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2020 earnings call. I am joined today by Rich Dutton, SVP of the company and Chief Operating Officer of the bank; Chuck Parcher, SVP of the company and Chief Lending Officer of the bank; and other members of our executive team.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Civista Bancshares, Inc. that involves risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be mater