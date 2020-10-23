Q3 2020 Civista Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Dennis G. Shaffer - Civista Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. This is Dennis Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista Bancshares, and I would like to thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2020 earnings call.



I'm joined today by Rich Dutton, Senior Vice President of the Company and Chief Operating Officer of the bank; Chuck Parcher, Senior Vice President of the Company and Chief Lending Officer of the bank; and other members of our executive team.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Civista Bancshares, Inc. that involves risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any