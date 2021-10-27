Q3 2021 Civista Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. This is Dennis Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista Bancshares, and I would like to thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2021 earnings call. I am joined today by Rich Dutton, SVP of the company and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, Chuck Parcher, SVP of the Company and Chief Lending Officer of the bank and other members of our executive team.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Civista Bancshares, Inc., that involves risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forwa