Jun 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

James Oliviero - Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Good morning. I'm James Oliviero, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of Checkpoint Therapeutics, and I'll be presiding over today's virtual meeting of stockholders. On behalf of our company, I want to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is now called to order. We are very pleased to have each of you in attendance at today's virtual meeting.



Let me begin by introducing the other directors of the company in attendance by means of remote communication. With us today are Michael S. Weiss, Lindsay A. Rosenwald, Christian BÃ©chon, Neil Herskowitz, Barry Salzman, and Scott Boilen.



Also virtually present today is JT Scheriff and Patrick Kelly of BDO USA, LLP, our independent auditors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; Mark McElreath of Alston & Bird LLP, our legal counsel; and [Charlie Zade] of Broadridge Financial Solutions who will serve as Secretary and the Inspector of Elections of the meeting.



All stockholders of record as of April 12, 2021 are entitled to vote