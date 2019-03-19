Clarus Corp at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Next up, we have Clarus Corporation. My name is Dave King. I am a senior analyst at ROTH, and I cover Clarus. And with us today, we have the Company's President, John Walbrecht.



Okay, welcome, everyone, to Clarus. For those who don't know the story, Clarus is a holding company that is focused on superfan brands. And we have a pretty clear definition of what a superfan brand is. So for those making notes on it, Clarus just means clarity, and we focus on superfan brands.



Superfan brands are unique in the market for twofold: one, we believe they have the highest value in the marketplace, the highest multiple in the marketplace; brands that typically have long-term equity -- BD has been around since 1957, Sierra since 1947. These are brands that if you went to the market today with all the capital that you could invest and a management team, you could not re-duplicate these brands because you coul